Security forces in Manipur launched a major crackdown on insurgent activity, arresting two active militants of proscribed militant outfits and seizing a significant cache of arms and explosives during multiple operations across Imphal East, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi districts on April 7.

One of the arrested individuals has been identified as Ningombam Ajitkumar Singh (49), an active cadre of the United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK).

He was apprehended from Pebiya Pandit Leikai, in Imphal East district. Singh, a resident of Singjamei Makha Khongnang Pheidekpi, Imphal West, was allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting the general public as well as private educational institutions in Imphal. A two-wheeler and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession.

In a separate operation, security forces arrested Thokchom Ningthem Meitei (48), an active member of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), from Keirao Wangkhem village near the TB Hospital in Imphal East.

Extensive search operations in areas surrounding Thangjing hill (Churachandpur), Keirao Wangkhem and the foothills of Ngariyan hill range (Imphal East), and the track connecting N. Boljang and Zero Point (Kangpokpi) led to the recovery of a massive cache of arms, ammunition, and warlike stores.

Key recoveries include assault rifles, explosives such as improvised mortar bombs, tear smoke grenades, stun grenades, alum explosives, hand grenades, launchers and projectile systems, short-range projectile launcher, tube launchers, Pull Mech rifles, ammunition, protective gear and communication devices, among other items.

The successful operations mark a significant blow to militant groups operating in the region and come amid heightened security efforts to restore peace and stability in Manipur, which has seen prolonged unrest in recent years.