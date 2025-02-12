Security forces have destroyed six acres of illegal poppy plantation in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, police said on Wednesday.

The drive was conducted on a hill range between Khoripok and Sehjang villages in New Keithelmanbi police station area on Tuesday, a police officer said. Poppy is used for producing opium and other highly addictive illegal drugs.

The Manipur government has destroyed around 20,000 acres of illegal poppy plantations in at least 12 districts since 2017, according to an official report.



Also Read: Manipur security forces destroy 5 acres of illicit poppy plants in Churachandpur

Manipur security forces, in collaboration with the forest department, on February 8, destroyed approximately 5 acres of illicit poppy plants at G. Monglian village hill range under Sangaikot-PS, Churachandpur district.

The officials also seized 10 poppy pods as evidence.

Acting on specific intelligence, the security personnel launched an operation in the presence of the District Magistrate, Churachandpur district.

During the destruction of poppy cultivation, the troops destroyed approximately 5 acres of illicit poppy plants which could yield about 25 kg of illicit opium.