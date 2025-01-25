The Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) has announced an exciting opportunity for aspiring filmmakers and film students from Manipur to participate in renowned international events. Applications are now open for participation in the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART), taking place from March 17-20, 2025, and the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, USA, scheduled from March 17-21, 2025. Interested candidates must submit their applications to the MSFDS Palace Gate by January 31, 2025.

In another significant development, the Manipur Government has endorsed a seven-member delegation for the International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR), Netherlands, and the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), Germany. The IFFR is slated for January-February 2025, while the Berlinale is set to run from February 13-23, 2025.

This initiative, driven by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, aims to nurture filmmaking talent from the North East by facilitating their participation in premier global platforms. By doing so, it seeks to promote the region's unique cultural heritage and foster connections with global industry professionals.

The Ministry has urged all eight North Eastern states to nominate seven representatives each, comprising two young filmmakers and five film students or budding talents enrolled in film schools, AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) courses, or endorsed by respective state film federations.

Through the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the Ministry will cover airfare and accommodation expenses for the delegates. However, participants will be required to manage their visa arrangements and daily allowances.

This visionary effort underscores the government’s commitment to fostering talent and placing the vibrant cultural narratives of the North East on the global cinematic stage.