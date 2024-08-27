A violent attack on the family home of Michael Lamjathang Haokip, a prominent Thadou student leader, has drawn strong condemnation from the Thadou Community International (TCI). The incident occurred on August 25 in Peniel village, Churachandpur, Manipur.

According to a statement by TCI, around 30 armed individuals, alleged to be supporters of a "Kuki supremacy agenda," fired multiple rounds at Haokip's residence and attempted to set fire to properties attached to the home. The attack took place shortly after Haokip participated in a televised panel discussion on "Kuki Supremacy and its Agenda."

TCI described the assault as "barbaric and cowardly," stating it was "an attack on the whole Thadou community, and to trample the Thadou community as to create psychosis." The organisation emphasised that this was the second such attack on Haokip's home, with a previous incident occurring on May 6, 2023.

The statement highlighted ongoing tensions between the Thadou and Kuki communities, alleging widespread human rights abuses against Thadous by "Kuki supremacists." TCI claims these abuses include restrictions on obtaining tribe certificates and participation in Thadou activities.

"We believe in non-violence, law of the land and in civil discourse," TCI stated, urging Thadous to remain "steadfast to Thadou values and to remain calm yet courageous in the midst of fear and tense environment."

The organisation called for government intervention, demanding "stern and immediate actions against the culprits of the attacks on Michael Lamjathang according to the law."