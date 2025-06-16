Manipur Police have arrested three members of the Arambai Tenggol organisation in connection with the disappearance of a 29-year-old differently-abled man who went missing from his home in June.

The arrests took place on June 15, following investigations into the case of Chesam Abdul Kadar, who reportedly vanished from Paobitek Mayai Leikai under Wangoi police station jurisdiction. Kadar, who holds a disability certificate from the Social Welfare Department, left his home around 11 pm on June 10 and has not been seen since.

Police detained Huidrom Somokanta Singh, Huidrom Dipak Singh, and Thingujam Ranjit Singh, all residents of Yumnam Huidrom area in Imphal West District. The three suspects, identified as members of the Arambai Tenggol group based in Thiyam Leisangkhong, Wangoi, were presented before a magistrate and remanded to seven days of police custody.

The case had drawn significant public attention, with locals forming a Joint Action Committee demanding swift police action. Committee members had gathered at Wangoi police station on Friday, pressing authorities to intensify search efforts and threatening protests if adequate measures were not taken.

Kadar's family had filed a missing person report immediately after his disappearance.

Police officials confirmed that search operations continue as they work to apprehend other individuals believed to be involved in the case. The investigation remains active as authorities piece together the circumstances surrounding Kadar's disappearance.

The arrest of the three Arambai Tenggol members marks a significant development in a case that has gripped the local community for months, offering hope to the family and supporters who have been demanding answers about the missing man's fate.