Manipur: Three PREPAK (Pro) cadres arrested; major cache of arms recovered in search operation
A joint operation by the Manipur Police and the Assam Rifles on December 11, 2024, led to the arrest of three active cadres of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) – Pro.
A joint operation by the Manipur Police and the Assam Rifles on December 11, 2024, led to the arrest of three active cadres of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) – Pro.
The arrested individuals, identified as Nambram Indrajit Singh (22), Rajkumar Mohen Sana (21), and Warepam Albert Meitei @ Thoi (21), were apprehended from Thoubal Athokpam, Thoubal District.
They were allegedly involved in extortion activities and illegal possession of firearms.
During the arrest, the security forces recovered several items from the suspects, including:
One HE (high explosive) hand grenade
Five demand letters attributed to PREPAK (Pro)
Three mobile phones with active SIM cards
One Honda motorcycle
Following the arrests, security forces conducted extensive search operations in vulnerable areas across the hill and valley districts of Manipur. In one such operation between Sarang Tampak and Hrinkhu, Chandel District, the following weapons and explosives were recovered:
One AK-47 rifle
One AK-47 magazine
One 9mm pistol magazine
Three locally made mortars (Pompi)
Two live bombs of local mortars
One single-barrel gun
Further operations in the Teising area of Churachandpur District yielded an impressive haul of firearms and ammunition, including:
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One .303 rifle
Four 12-bore single-barrel guns
One 9mm pistol
One .22 rifle
One 12-bore shotgun
Eleven rounds of 7.62mm ammunition
Five rounds of 9mm ammunition
Two rounds of .22 ammunition
Thirty-six rounds of 12-bore ammunition
One .303 rifle magazine
One pistol magazine
In addition to the security operations, the authorities have ensured the smooth movement of essential supplies along National Highways 37 and 2, with a total of 126 and 372 vehicles, respectively, transported without incident.
Strict security measures, including the deployment of security convoys and checkpoints, have been put in place to safeguard the movement of vehicles along sensitive stretches of these highways.
A total of 106 Nakas and checkpoints were installed across various districts of Manipur to maintain security and monitor for violations. According to officials, no individuals were detained in connection with any violations during the operations.
The authorities have vowed to continue their crackdown on insurgent activities in the region, enhancing security measures to ensure peace and stability across Manipur.
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