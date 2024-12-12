A joint operation by the Manipur Police and the Assam Rifles on December 11, 2024, led to the arrest of three active cadres of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) – Pro.

The arrested individuals, identified as Nambram Indrajit Singh (22), Rajkumar Mohen Sana (21), and Warepam Albert Meitei @ Thoi (21), were apprehended from Thoubal Athokpam, Thoubal District.

They were allegedly involved in extortion activities and illegal possession of firearms.

During the arrest, the security forces recovered several items from the suspects, including:

One HE (high explosive) hand grenade

Five demand letters attributed to PREPAK (Pro)

Three mobile phones with active SIM cards

One Honda motorcycle

Following the arrests, security forces conducted extensive search operations in vulnerable areas across the hill and valley districts of Manipur. In one such operation between Sarang Tampak and Hrinkhu, Chandel District, the following weapons and explosives were recovered:

One AK-47 rifle

One AK-47 magazine

One 9mm pistol magazine

Three locally made mortars (Pompi)

Two live bombs of local mortars

One single-barrel gun

Further operations in the Teising area of Churachandpur District yielded an impressive haul of firearms and ammunition, including:



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One .303 rifle

Four 12-bore single-barrel guns

One 9mm pistol

One .22 rifle

One 12-bore shotgun

Eleven rounds of 7.62mm ammunition

Five rounds of 9mm ammunition

Two rounds of .22 ammunition

Thirty-six rounds of 12-bore ammunition

One .303 rifle magazine

One pistol magazine

In addition to the security operations, the authorities have ensured the smooth movement of essential supplies along National Highways 37 and 2, with a total of 126 and 372 vehicles, respectively, transported without incident.

Strict security measures, including the deployment of security convoys and checkpoints, have been put in place to safeguard the movement of vehicles along sensitive stretches of these highways.

A total of 106 Nakas and checkpoints were installed across various districts of Manipur to maintain security and monitor for violations. According to officials, no individuals were detained in connection with any violations during the operations.

The authorities have vowed to continue their crackdown on insurgent activities in the region, enhancing security measures to ensure peace and stability across Manipur.