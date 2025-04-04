The Manipur government is all prepared to carry out a massive drive against the use of single-use plastic (SUP) items from April 15 with an intention to ban SUP in the state.

A one-day consultative workshop on plastic waste management rules, 2016, was held today at Imphal Hotel.

The programme was jointly organised by the Department of Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD), Directorate of Environment and Climate Change and the Manipur Pollution Control Board.

Addressing to media, the principal secretary of forest, environment and climate change, Arun Kumar Sinha said that the framework for the Manipur Plastic Policy and ban of SUP is already in place. However, there is a lack of implementation and concerted effort from various sections of society is much needed.



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He further said that the government will take up various strategies to stop using SUP and plastic waste management. Creating massive awareness at various levels starting from educational institutions to local, clubs, community, village, city and district, etc. Above this, the authority concerned would impose punishment on anyone who violates the Manipur Plastic Policy 2022.

He also highlighted the essence of media in sensitising how SUP impacts in environment and health.

Arun said that from April 15, a massive drive will be carried out against the use of SUP in the state.

The initiatives for plastic management and the ban of SUP were taken up as a good cause for society with a long-term vision. As such, support and coordination from all sections of society of much needed at this hour.