The Manipur Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, on October 22 approved the resumption of helicopter services to remote areas, declared Loktak Day a state festival and permitted eligible newspaper printing presses to seek approval to use a limited area of contiguous paddy land.

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Office in Mantripukhri.

Helicopter services to resume in remote areas

The Cabinet approved engaging Pawan Hans Limited, a Government of India undertaking, to restore helicopter services in Manipur, which have remained suspended since October 1, 2026.

Under the arrangement, one twin-engine helicopter will operate for six months or until a regular operator is selected through a tender process. The service will have a minimum commitment of 40 flying hours per month.

The helicopter service is expected to reconnect remote and hill areas with Imphal, facilitating passenger movement and access to medical assistance during emergencies.

The expenditure will be shared with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs under its North East helicopter scheme. If central assistance is unavailable, the state government will bear the cost to ensure continuity of the service.

Loktak Day declared a state festival

The Cabinet also decided to celebrate Loktak Day annually as a state festival on the full-moon day of Mera, also referred to as Thanil of MeraTha.

The community tradition began in 1990 at Thanga and celebrates Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India and a vital source of livelihood and cultural identity for communities in Manipur.

The annual festival will be organised at two locations. This year’s celebrations, beginning on October 26, will be held at Loktak Lairembi Ground in Thanga and at Komlakhong.

The Loktak Development Authority, in collaboration with local clubs, will organise the events, which will feature cultural programmes, traditional sports and conservation activities. Members of the public, students and young people are expected to participate.

Newspaper printing presses included under 'public purpose'

In another decision, the Cabinet approved including registered and licensed newspaper printing presses equipped with web offset machines in the list of “public purposes” under the Manipur Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2014.

Eligible printing presses may now seek permission to use up to 0.62 acre of contiguous paddy land, subject to the Act’s other safeguards and approval requirements.

The move is intended to encourage larger newspaper printing facilities to relocate from congested residential areas, thereby reducing noise disturbances for residents, particularly at night.

The government said the eligibility conditions would continue to protect paddy fields and wetlands against misuse.