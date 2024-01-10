Amidst the ongoing tension in Manipur, a representation seeking the deletion of the “Nomadic Chin-Kuki” from the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST) in Manipur has raised new concerns among the tribal population.

The representation argued that the Kukis, including Zomis, do not qualify as STs in Manipur on the grounds that they are not original inhabitants of the state.

This comes after a representation made by Maheshwar Thounaojam, National Secretary of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), has prompted the Centre to request the Manipur government to consider the deletion of the "Nomadic Chin-Kuki" from the ST list in the state.

Speaking to India Today NE, Maheshwar Thounaojam said, "I have met the Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda during the parliament session during which a memorandum has given to him with all the documents highlighting, Kukis and Zomis should not get the benefit of ST status as per the Indian constitution."

The tribal body claims that the state government, under Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, is attempting to displace the Kuki-Zo community of their rights and their land.



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In a press note, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) stated, "This is a well-coordinated move by the state government and Meitei chauvinists, although removing a community from the ST list is no small task. The criteria used by India’s government to declare communities as STs were decided by the Lokur Committee in 1965. The Manipur government is now trying to push for changing the criteria in its attempt to displace and deprive Kuki-Zo tribals of their rights and their land."

Further, the ITLF warned the Biren Singh government that any further attempts by Biren Singh to use the state machinery to target the Kuki-Zo community would only escalate the conflict, ultimately detrimental to him and the state.

As the conflict continues, the Kuki-Zo group has made bold claims of readiness to establish self-governance, signalling a deepening divide and an ongoing struggle for recognition and rights within Manipur.