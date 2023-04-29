Stating community as one of the important stakeholders to conserve wetland, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav said that wetland are societal assets which government alone cannot save it but can act as trustee of these prestigious natural resources.

He said this during the Regional Consultative Workshop for Restoration and Integrated Management of Wetlands at Hotel Classic Grande, Imphal on April 29. The workshop was organised by Loktak Development Authority under the sponsorship of ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change.

Attending the function as chief guest, Bhupender Yadav said that with the increase of population and expansion of cities, many wetlands are in threat. But as an outcome of constant effort given by government of India in conservation of wetland, India achieved a significant milestone. On its 75th year of Independence 75 wetlands are declared as Ramsar sites.

He said that apart from providing habitats for thousands of species, wetland also act as kidney of landscape. Besides this, it also has cultural significance. Observing all these facts, wetland is a societal asset that can be successfully saved with the support of community.

Bhupender Yadav said that Loktak Lake, one of the largest fresh water lakes in North East, is revered as “Ima” means mother by the inhabitants of the Manipur and is considered the lifeline of the State. This prestigious natural gift to Manipur is the largest source of fish, edible plants and fresh water. Developing an eco-friendly environment in and around the lake is must needed.

Chief Minister, N Biren Singh said that wetlands are under threat globally, with over 35% having been lost in the last century alone. Among all such lake, Loktak Lake of Manipur is also one of them.

Loktak is also home to a diverse range of plant and animal species, including the endangered Manipur brow-antlered deer, also known as the Sangai. But unfortunately, the ecological, economic and cultural value of the lake is under threat, he said while adding that cabinet sub-committee has been formed in connection with efforts to fence the entire lake.

He pointed out that in the last few decades, Loktak Lake has been degraded to a great extent due to human activities such as pollution, overfishing, and encroachment. It is considered a sacred site by the indigenous communities living around the lake, who use the lake for religious and cultural ceremonies. To save Loktak Lake and other wetlands, there is an urgent need for effective management and conservation efforts.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that one crucial step is to regulate human activities around the lake, such as reducing pollution, regulating fishing practices, and promoting sustainable agriculture.

A book “Cultural significance of Indian Wetlands” was also released during the session.

The session was also attended by Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Th. Biswajit Singh; Loktak Development Authority Chairman, M. Asnikumar Singh and officials of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, GOI and GOM, representatives from all States of the North Eastern region, experts, intellectuals among others.