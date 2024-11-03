Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya called for faster implementation of India's National Education Policy (NEP) during a key meeting with university leaders at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Saturday, November 2.

Meeting with vice-chancellors from the state's major institutions, Acharya emphasised making education more experimental and enjoyable while maintaining academic rigour. He reviewed current progress and discussed challenges facing higher education in the region.

Acharya stated that universities should act as catalysts in fully implementing these reforms and pledged support to address any obstacles in the process.

The gathering included leadership from Manipur University, Dhanamanjuri University, Manipur Technical University, and Manipur University of Culture. Discussions covered staffing levels and development needs across institutions.

The NEP 2020 aims to transform India's education system through a more flexible, integrated and inquiry-driven approach. Governor Acharya, who oversees both Assam and Manipur, stressed the policy's importance for advancing higher education in the northeastern state.

Vice-chancellors N Lokendra Singh, H Gyan Prakash, and Paonam Gunindro Singh participated in detailed discussions about implementation strategies and institutional requirements.