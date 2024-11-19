In the wake of fresh violence and unrest in Manipur, a crucial meeting of the state’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislators was held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on November 18. Chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the meeting sought to address the spiraling tensions and devise strategies to restore peace. Out of the 38 legislators, 27 were present, while 11 were absent. Of these, six cited medical reasons for their non-attendance, and five failed to provide formal explanations.

The meeting came against the backdrop of a horrific attack in Jiribam district on November 16, where six women and children were killed, allegedly by armed militants. This incident has sparked outrage across the state, further deepening the divide between communities. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Singh condemned the killings and urged legislators to unify in their efforts to combat militancy and ensure justice for the victims.

The legislators unanimously supported the resolutions passed during the State Cabinet meeting on November 16. These included a demand for the Central Government to reassess the imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Manipur, which has long been a contentious issue. The MLAs called for intensified counter-insurgency operations, particularly targeting armed militants who have been accused of disrupting the fragile peace.

A significant resolution was the recommendation to hand over several cases of violence, including the Jiribam killings, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a comprehensive probe. The legislators argued that a central investigation would ensure impartiality and help unravel the deeper conspiracies behind the ongoing unrest. They also proposed declaring the militant group responsible for the Jiribam attack as an "unlawful organization" within a week.

The meeting also addressed the rising trend of targeted attacks on public representatives and officials. Several MLAs have recently faced arson, looting and threats, with their homes and properties becoming targets. The legislators strongly condemned these acts, urging law enforcement agencies to take stringent measures against the perpetrators. They called for expedited action based on the findings of the High-Powered Committee investigating these attacks, emphasizing the need to uphold the sanctity of public service.

Another focal point of the discussion was the broader law-and-order situation in the state. The MLAs expressed deep concerns over the deteriorating peace and criticized the lack of effective measures to curb violence. They reiterated the Cabinet’s earlier observation that while community-led peace initiatives have shown potential, these efforts are repeatedly undermined by groups with vested interests. The legislators resolved to strengthen community engagement and take decisive action against elements disrupting harmony.

Chief Minister Singh addressed the importance of collective responsibility and urged the legislators to work together to navigate the crisis. “The people of Manipur are looking to us for leadership. We cannot afford to falter at such a critical juncture. It is our duty to act decisively and ensure the safety and well-being of all communities,” he said.

The absence of 11 legislators from the meeting became a contentious issue. While six submitted medical certificates justifying their non-attendance, the lack of explanation from the remaining five sparked criticism. Several attendees expressed disappointment, noting that their absence from such a critical discussion could undermine public confidence in the government’s commitment to resolving the crisis.

The meeting concluded with a warning from the legislators that if the resolutions were not implemented within the stipulated timeframe, they would consider seeking public consultation to decide the next steps. The Chief Minister assured them of action and said that the government is determined to uphold law and order and bring those responsible for the violence to justice.

Earlier, on November 16, the State Cabinet condemned the killings of civilians in Jiribam and Bishnupur, highlighting how ongoing peace talks with Hmar, Thadou, and Rongmei Naga communities were disrupted by vested interests. The Cabinet applauded the CRPF for neutralizing militants during an attack on Borobekera police station, averting further casualties.