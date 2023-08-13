Voicing strong dissent against the recent statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament, Kuki-Zo women in Kangpokpi held a robust demonstration near Gamgiphai in Kangpokpi District on August 13.

Around ten thousand Kuki-Zo women from across Kangpokpi district participated in a sit-in protest organized by CoTU's Women Wing expressing their disapproval of Shah's comments.

Carrying placards with messages such as "Amit Shah needs to clarify his tongue slip in Parliament" and "We demand accountability of the Union Home Minister," the protesters gathered to voice their concerns.

The CoTU's Women Wing Convenor, Neinu, conveyed that the Kuki-Zo people in Manipur are peace-loving Indians with a historical presence predating British rule. The Kuki-Zo women cannot accept the statement made in Parliament, and they urge Amit Shah to own his mistake and clarify his remarks.

She also emphasized that the Union Home Minister's assurances made during his visit to Kangpokpi have not been fulfilled, urging him to expedite a solution for the Kuki-Zo people's demands.

Meanwhile, Ng. Lun Kipgen, Coordinator of the CoTU's Media Cell, expressed dismay over Amit Shah's statement, stating that blaming a minority community for the turmoil in Manipur is irresponsible and condemned such illogical remarks.

Janghaolun Haokip, KIM Information and Publicity Secretary, echoed similar sentiments, calling Amit Shah's statement "unparliamentary and disheartening." He emphasized that the present unrest has no link with any alleged 'influx' of Kukis into Manipur.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, highlighted Manipur's historical situation, stating that subjugation of tribal rights culminated in a peace rally on May 3, denouncing the state government's arbitrariness. The CoTU's Media Cell Coordinator, Ng. Lun Kipgen, criticized the Union Home Minister's statement, calling it a "clear indication of established common interest between Union Home Minister and the State."

In light of the ongoing unrest and the alleged role of illegal immigrants or insurgency causing chaos, Kipgen called for objective analysis and empirical evidence to address the concerns of the Kuki-Zo community.

Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki tribes, also condemned the statement, terming it "abhorrent, nonsensical, and disastrous." They called on Amit Shah to rephrase his statement and address the concerns of the Kuki-Zo community for a separate administration.