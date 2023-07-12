Expressing deep concern over the present conflict in Manipur that affected every section of society, Amnesty International urged Indian authorities to work together with civil society groups and community members of all ethnic groups to ensure peace and security at the earliest.

A press statement issued by Amnesty International on July 12 stated that Amnesty International is alarmed at the continued and unabated violence that is taking place between ethnic groups in the North-Eastern state of Manipur. Along with this, the organization is also aggrieved by the inability of Indian authorities to protect human rights in the region.

The release stated that since the start of the ethnic violence on May 3, more than 100 people have been killed and scores of others injured.

More than 50,000 people have been forced to flee. Displaced people are living in relief camps across Manipur and in the neighbouring northeastern states. Scores of houses and properties have been burned, looted, and vandalized. This has left entire communities terrorized and devastated. The state government has also imposed an internet shutdown since the start of the violence.



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The release stated the initiative taken by Amnesty International in connection with the prevailing scenario, it said that a telephonic interview was carried out with survivors, activists, and journalists to investigate and cross-verify incidents of ethnic violence and human rights abuses in Manipur. Amnesty International wrote to the Home Ministry of India via e-mail detailing the findings in this public statement and sought a response from them. At the time of publication of this statement, the organization did not receive a response.

The ability of people to access communication technologies in a secure and private manner is also an essential tool for effective human rights work. Imposing such prolonged and blanket internet shutdowns stops important information from reaching people. The internet shutdown has also impacted their economic, social, and cultural rights, including access to essential services including medical care, ability to conduct economic activities, and undertake financial transactions, and has severely impacted livelihoods, it stated.

Observing the grim situation in Manipur caused by ongoing conflict, Amnesty International reiterates that Indian authorities must immediately restore internet access in Manipur.

Authorities should meaningfully work together with civil society groups and community members of all ethnic groups to ensure that peace and security are restored in a human rights-compliant manner. Victims of violence have a right to truth, accountability, and justice.

Police excesses and reports of police bias need to be immediately, independently, and impartially investigated. Indian state authorities should coordinate with each other and with local groups to ensure that the necessities of adequate and sanitary housing, safety, clothing, clean water, nutrition and health care are accessible to all IDPs who have been forced to flee.

Authorities must facilitate the IDPs' right to voluntarily return to their homes and rebuild their lives by ensuring safe rehabilitation and/or resettlement, it added.