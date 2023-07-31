The stiff opposition to the Manipur Government's alleged plan to move in additional state forces including Police Commandos, IRB, and Manipur Rifles into the strife-torn India-Myanmar border town Moreh gained momentum as the massive protest was held across the Kuki-Zo tribals community-dominated areas today.

Not only in Tengnoupal District, the Kuki-Zo tribals community today came out on the street in large numbers at Kangpokpi and Churachandpur district as well against the alleged aggressive attempt of Manipur Government to deploy additional state forces in Moreh and demand complete removal of the state security forces from the border town as they have "no more faith" upon the state security forces, rather they prefer the presence of central forces if need arises.

In Kangpokpi town, a massive sit-in-protest was organized today under the aegis of Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) Sadar Hills as it was done in Churachandpur under the aegis of Indigenous Tribal Leader's Forum (ITLF).

As they feel the attempt to deploy additional state forces is "life-threatening" for the Kuki-Zo tribals, the CoTU demands the Centre to remove the state security forces including police commandos within 6:00 PM of July 31.



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It also warned of a series of strong public agitations across the Kuki-Zo tribals-dominated areas if their demands are not meted within the stipulated time.

The CoTU's sit-in-protest at Kangpokpi was also in solidarity with the Kuki-Zo people of the Tengnoupal District, especially the womenfolk who prevent the Manipur state security forces from entering the border town of Moreh since July 26.

Hundreds of Kuki-Zo people mostly women across the Kangpokpi district participated in the protest demonstrating their stiff opposition to the Manipur Government's ploy to deploy additional state security forces in Moreh and voice their concerns toward their fellow Kuki-Zo womenfolk in Tengnoupal district who are strongly resisting the entry of the state security forces to the border town.

The protestors held aloft placards carrying messages such as "Withdraw Commando who killed us", "Killer Commando Go Back", "Remove Commando from Moreh", "We Don't Want Communal Force", "To Reign Peace in Moreh Town, Remove Manipur Police Commando".

The protestors also raised their voices in unison, shouting slogans such as "We Want Centre Intervention", "Go Back Manipur Police Commando", and "Implement Separate Administration".

One of the Kuki-Zo women leaders of Kangpokpi district, Neinu, said that we have "no more faith" in any security personnel of the state government and the Manipur Government's intention in sending more state security forces into Moreh is "life-threatening" for the Kuki-Zo tribals as there are a significant number of armed miscreants often camouflaging themselves as Commandos, IRB, and other state forces.

She also said that India and the world have already seen how Kuki-Zo women are being paraded naked, raped, and sexually assaulted and the same thing could happen anytime, and anywhere in Manipur for which we highly need the protection of the Centre security forces, not the state forces, who let our women paraded naked, raped and sexually assaulted.

She then said that as we stand in unison with our fellow Kuki-Zo women in Tengnoupal District, we plead to the Centre for the complete removal of the state security forces including the police commandos from Moreh while halting the attempt to deploy additional state security forces in the area.

The Kuki-Zo women's leader also pointed out that if more forces were needed in Moreh, the Government should deploy Army and other Central forces as we feel secure and safe with them before adding that we will never allow the presence of the state security forces in the border town.

CoTU's General Secretary, Lamminlun Singsit said that N.Biren Singh led Manipur Government's aggressive attempt to deploy additional state security forces in Kuki-Zo tribal-dominated Moreh "will only heighten tension and lead to more violence" as it is common knowledge that the state forces are in favour of the majority Meitei community.

He said that despite the Union Home Minister's directive to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to look after the valley with regards to the law and order situation as he will look after the hills, N. Biren Singh still interfered in the law and order situation concerning the hill districts.

He then warned that if the state security forces including the police commandos are not withdrawn within 6:00 pm of today, i.e. July 31, the Kuki-Zo community will be forced to launch a series of strong public agitations in all the Kuki-Zo tribal-dominated areas.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hill, Kangpokpi also submitted a representation to the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah through the Deputy Commissioner Kangpokpi.

It stated that we are alarmed over the Manipur Government's attempt to station state security forces in Moreh town in Tengnoupal District as you had promised during your visit to Manipur that no state security forces would be stationed in Moreh.

It is common knowledge that Meitei security forces are openly supporting the majority community in the ongoing conflict, which is why, the Kuki-Zo tribal women in Tengnoupal District are blocking the highway in an effort to stop the state forces from entering the border town.

There are also fears that cadres of the militant's groups are embedded with the police commandos and could wreak havoc if they enter Moreh.

The majority of civil and police officers in the Tengnoupal District are also from the majority community, including the Additional Superintendent of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, and the Officer-in-Charge, it stated.

Therefore, to maintain fairness and neutrality and also to prevail peace and normalcy, we request you to withdraw all the state security forces from Moreh, stated CoTU in the representation.