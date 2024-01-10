Lt Gen PC Nair, Director General Assam Rifles visited Moreh on 10 January 2024 in view of the present escalated security situation and persistent attacks on Security Forces.

Gen Nair was briefed in Moreh by Sect Cdr Brig V P Yadav on the present security situation. DGAR met with members of the Civil Society organizations.

The CSO leaders who attended the meeting were from the Hill Tribe Council, Kuki Students Organization, Kuki Women Union, Human Rights Moreh, Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal, Tamil Sangam, Gorkha Samaj Samiti and Manipur Muslims Council.

Moreh township which lies on the Indo-Myanmar border on the Indian side in Manipur has seen increased violence since the last week of December 2023.



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In his interaction with them, he said that Moreh is a township that is very different from the other towns in Manipur because of its cosmopolitan nature. People from the Kuki, Meitei, Naga, Tamil, Pangal, Gorkha, Sikh and other communities have been residing for decades in peace and harmony.

The past eight months of strife that was preceded by two years of COVID-19 has greatly affected the lives of the children and youth.

Their future is at stake and thus there is no other alternative but to shun violence, the DG added.

He further stated that all their grievances will be looked into and studied but it is for the people of Moreh particularly the women to actively act towards the restoration of peace.

