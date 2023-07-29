Former army chief general MM Naravane on July 28 hinted on the involvement of foreign agencies behind the prevailing Manipur crisis and that 'Chinese aiding various insurgent groups' cannot be ruled out.

The ex-army chief was speaking at the India International Centre on the topic 'National Security Perspective' when he responded to the questions on the current violence in Manipur.while interacting with the reporters.

"Coming on to Manipur, I had said right in the beginning that internal security is very important. If there is instability not only in our neighbouring country but in our border state, then that instability is bad for our overall national security. I am sure that those who are in the chair and responsible for taking actions due to be taken are doing their best", added the former army chief.

General (retd) Naravane further added, "The involvement of the foreign agencies, not only I say, cannot be ruled out but I will say they are definitely therwe, especially Chinese aid to various insurgent groups".

Also read : Massive explosion in cracker factory kills 8 in Tamil Nadu, building collapses