11 MLAs, including the Jiribam MLA were conspicuously absent from a crucial Cabinet meeting held in Manipur on November 18. The meeting, which focused on key resolutions aimed at addressing the escalating violence and political instability, was marred by the absence of several lawmakers, some of whom cited personal or medical reasons, while others failed to provide formal justifications for their non-attendance.

The list of absentees includes:

- Y. Khemchand Singh (13-Singjamei)



- L. Rameshwor Meetei (6-Keirao)



- Kh. Joykisan (9-Thangmeiband)



- Kh. Raghumani Singh (10-Uripok)



- T. Robindro Singh (28-Thanga)



- Th. Radheshyam Singh (33-Heirok)



-- Paonam Brojen Singh ( 34-Wangjing )



-- Dr. Radheshyam Yumnam ( 38-Hiyanglam )



- Md. Achab Uddin (40-Jinbam)



- Sapam Nishikanta Singh (12-Keishamthong)



- Sheikh Noorul Hassan (N. Ajay, 4-Kshetrigao)

While several lawmakers provided medical certificates or formal letters explaining their absence, the absence of certain legislators without official clarification has sparked concerns over their commitment to the ongoing peace process. The meeting, which was intended to endorse several vital resolutions, including reviewing the imposition of AFSPA and strengthening efforts against militant groups, was seen as a critical opportunity for the state to present a united front.

Earlier, on November 15, Jiribam MLA Md. Achab Uddin voiced his frustration over what he perceives as a lack of support from Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in addressing the escalating violence and instability in Jiribam. Despite the growing crisis, Uddin has not been assigned any official role in managing the situation, which has left him feeling powerless to effectively represent and protect his constituency.

While key BJP figures, including Minister L. Sushindro, MLA Th. Shanti, and BJP General Secretary K. Sharat, have been tasked with crisis-related responsibilities, Uddin, a JD(U) leader whose party aligns with the BJP at the national level, remains without any formal assignment. “The Chief Minister has not given me any responsibility regarding the situation in Jiribam. I came here on my own, but without official power, my presence as an MLA has been ineffective,” he said.

Uddin further stated the tragic nature of the rising tensions in Jiribam, noting his emotional distress over the recent abduction of six residents from the area. “If I am not sent by the authority, other administrative bodies will not listen to me,” Uddin said.

The meeting, which reviewed the law and order situation, was attended by 27 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), but notable absentees included the Jiribam MLA and several others, leaving the political landscape further fragmented as the state grapples with its turmoil.

The meeting commenced with a review of the resolutions taken during the Cabinet's 16th November session, which aimed at tackling the severe crisis unfolding in the state. A key decision was made to expedite action against the Kuki militants responsible for recent atrocities, including the horrific killing of six innocent women and children in Jiribam. As part of the resolutions, the central government was urged to review the imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), and mass operations against the Kuki militants were scheduled to begin within a week.

Moreover, the Cabinet meeting decided that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) would take over the cases related to the killing of the six Meitei women and children in Jiribam, the death of a Hmar woman in the same district, and another killing in Bishnupur. The NIA is expected to handle these sensitive cases to ensure a comprehensive investigation into the events.

Also Read: Manipur violence: 27 MLAs attend crucial cabinet meeting to discuss crisis ;11 absent