A delegation of 20 Members of Parliament from 16 different parties forming the Opposition bloc, named the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), arrived in Manipur on July 29 for a two-day visit to assess the situation following the recent ethnic clashes that erupted on May 3.

Manipur has been grappling with the aftermath of the clashes, with over 100 lives lost, and more than 1,000 citizens displaced. The Opposition's visit comes a month after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to the strife-torn state, where he met with displaced Manipuris in relief camps at Churachandpur and Moirang.

Since their arrival, heated exchanges have ensued between the Opposition MPs and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the handling of the crisis. While the Opposition leaders visited relief camps in Churachandpur district and later Moirang, the BJP has accused them of engaging in "political tourism" and politicizing the sensitive issue.

West Bengal Congress Chief and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, expressed concern after visiting a relief camp, stating, "It is clear from their faces, that they are extremely scared. They do not want to talk to anyone. They know that this government is not going to provide any help to them."

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, part of the Opposition delegation, expressed the hope for peace and suggested that an all-party delegation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi could contribute to the resolution of the crisis. "In the end, we want peace to be established. Political parties from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu to have a dialogue with the people, and we want their concerns to be presented in Parliament," Gogoi emphasized.

Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP, Sushmita Dev, shared her sadness that instead of the Centre, it was the responsibility of Opposition parties to send a delegation. "It was important for us to come and meet the victims here, the sad part is that the Government of India should have sent a delegation but Opposition parties have to send a delegation here," she remarked.

During their visit, the Opposition MPs assured the affected people at the relief camps that they are working towards positive change in the situation. Rajya Sabha MP and RJD leader Manoj Jha affirmed, "We met several people in the relief camp here and listened to their problems. We have assured them that there will be a change in the situation, and we are all working in that direction."

Responding to the Opposition's visit, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal accused the INDIA bloc of politicizing the issue. He stated, "We are ready for discussion in Parliament...they (Opposition) are trying to politicize the issue. This should not be done."

Similarly, BJP leader and MP Manoj Tiwari labeled the visit by the Opposition delegation as "political tourism." He criticized them for posting pictures during their journey to and from the airport instead of analyzing the situation on the ground.

Following the visit by the Opposition alliance INDIA, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), an umbrella group of tribals in Manipur, penned a letter to the Opposition bloc, seeking support for their demand for a separate administration and the implementation of President's rule in the violence-hit state.