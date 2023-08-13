The state of Manipur has witnessed relative normalcy over the past 24 hours, punctuated by isolated incidents of firing and the gathering of protestors. Authorities have been vigilant in their efforts to maintain order and security across the region.

Search operations carried out by both the State Police and Central Security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal-West, Imphal-East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Churachandpur districts have yielded significant outcomes. A total of 12 arms, 6 ammunitions, and 8 explosives were recovered during these operations, underscoring the commitment to curbing potential threats.

On August 11, security forces made a notable discovery. Twenty-five packets of suspected opium, weighing approximately 27 kilograms, were detected. Two individuals were arrested in connection with this find, demonstrating the ongoing efforts to tackle illicit activities.



121 Nakas/Checkpoints were strategically established across various districts of Manipur, spanning both the hill and valley regions. In a bid to uphold regulations, a total of 1580 individuals were detained for various violations across the state.



Vital supply chains remain operational as 92 vehicles traversed NH-37 and 112 vehicles navigated NH-2, transporting essential goods. Security measures have been robustly implemented in susceptible areas, with security convoys accompanying vehicles along sensitive stretches to ensure their unimpeded and secure passage.

Government has urged the general public to disregard baseless rumors and false videos. To verify the authenticity of any circulating content, individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Central Control room at the rumor-free number - 9233522822. Furthermore, a plea has been issued to return any looted arms, ammunition, or explosives to the police or nearest security forces promptly.