The situation remains to be tense in some places in Manipur with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of unruly mobs during the last 24 hours, however, the situation remains normal in most districts.

During the last 24 hours, state police and Central forces conducted massive search operation in the vulnerable and fringe areas of Langza area hilltop near Khoijumantabi, eastern and ivester Chinglangmei Hill range in Churachandpur district; Ukha Tampak, Phuaisanphai, Moirang Turel Mapal Ward No. 9 and Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai in Bishnupur district; Sokom Village, Nazareth Village, Keiphom Village, Sahumphai Village, Khunbi Bazar areas in Kakching Districts.

33 bunkers were destroyed in Kangpokpi and Bishnupur Districts by a combined team of Manipur Police and Central Security Forces in the last 24 hours.

On July 7, armed miscreants fired bullets and Lathede bombs towards Imphal West Police deployed at Koutruk and NSUI Complex from adjoining hills of Bethel Village.



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Security forces repelled the armed miscreants and the situation was under control.

Armed miscreants also fired towards the security forces at Phougakchao Awang Leikai from different directions and two DO personnel of Bishnupur District and one civilian from Kangvai village sustained bullet injuries. One of the CDO personnel succumbed to his injury.

A search operation was launched immediately and miscreants were repelled.

On July 8, some villagers went to the paddy fields on the western side of High Canal at Phubala. The villagers went beyond the High Canal against the advisory of the District Administration and Security Forces. Some armed miscreants fired a few rounds towards the villagers and one villager sustained a bullet injury on his right thigh and was evacuated to a hospital in Imphal. BS deployed in the area retaliated by firing some rounds and repelling the armed miscreants.

Further, one mortar, which was fired from the Thanging foothill area by unknown miscreants, hit the house of Md. Waris Khan (18 yrs) so Md. Ayub Khan of Kwakta Ward No. 8, Bishnupur. He sustained injuries from mortar splinters. He was discharged from the hospital after medical treatment.

About 126 Nakas/ Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police have detained 351 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.

An appeal is made to the general public to extend all possible help in bringing normalcy in the state, to clarify any rumour by dialling rumour free number - 9233522822 of the Central Control room, and to return and deposit arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or security forces immediately.