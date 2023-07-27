Clarifying the report made in some national media about MLA Vungzagin Valte of Thanlon assembly constituency who was allegedly attacked by a mob when the present crisis erupted, minister of Information and Public Relations, Dr Sapam Ranjan said that the state government is taking good care of the said MLA since the day he was admitted to hospital.

Addressing the media in a press conference held at DIPR Conference Hall, minister of IPR, Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh expressed that in some national media, it has been reported that the state government hasn't taken any care about Vungzagin Valte who was assaulted by an unruly mob on May 4 when this present crisis was started. The report even stated that Vungzagin Valte was the forgotten MLA of the Manipur government. However such report made in those national media is found to be untrue.

He continued and clarified that the state government is taking good care of Vungzagin Valte since the day of his injury. He was airlifted to outside the state for treatment by air ambulance provided by the state government. Two ministers namely Leishangthem Sushindro and Heikham Dingo Singh and the general secretary of BJP K Sarat had dropped him at Airport when he left for treatment.



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Not only this, the state government monitor his health condition all the time and keep in constant touch with his family member, he added.

"As I was given the task to look after the health condition of Vungzagin Valte, I used to talk with medical staff of Appollo Hospital to enquire about his health status. Along with this I also talk with his family members to get informed about his condition. BJP president A Sarda Devi and minister Thounaojam Basantakumar also personally visited Apollo Hospital," he informed.

He also said that as Vungzagin Valte is an MLA of Manipur, he will enjoy all the privileges given to MLAs. His medical expenses will definitely be borne by Manipur Legislative Assembly.

He stated that the state government condemned the unfortunate incident of attack upon Vungzagin Valte that occurred on May 4 at the strongest term.

Mentioning the present health status of Vungzagin, he said that he is happy to know that condition of MLA Vungzagin Valte is improving. They pray for a speedy recovery so that his service for society can continue like before.

Ranjan appealed to media houses not to publish or broadcast any negative narrative which will tarnish the image or discredit the government and the people of the state.

He also informed that the Manipur Legislative Assembly session will convene on the last part of the second week or the first part of the third week of next month.