Two villagers of Ichum Keirap Kom have been rounded up by the people of Ichum Kom Keirap and Waroiching Leimaram and handed over to police on June 11.

As per reports, on June 11, 2023, at around 12:30 pm two unidentified youths who came down from Ichum Kom Keirap to Waroiching/Leimaram area were detained by villagers of that area.

However, with the help of villagers of both Ichum Kom and Leimaram Waroiching areas, Civil societies, and media, the youths have been finally handed over to the police for further verification.

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In a press release, Heisnam Balram Singh, SP of Bisnupur district wrote, "On behalf of Bishnupur District Police I express my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to one and all including the villagers of [chum Kom Keirap, Waroiching, Leimaram, civil societies, media fraternity, CAPF/Army personnel who have to hand over to District Police for necessary verification.



Further, I appeal to the public of all communities to hand over to the nearest Police Station so that the law can take its own course when unidentified persons are found in similar conditions rather than taking the law unto their hands in the larger interest of peace and unity in Bishnupur District and Manipur at large."