Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, who is heading a Supreme Court bench hearing a batch of petitions related to violence in Manipur said that whatever happened in the state of Manipur cannot be justified by saying that it happens elsewhere in the country.

This statement from the CJI comes after one intervenor requests the Supreme Court to take cognizance of crimes against women in West Bengal also.

To this, the CJI replies: "Undoubtedly there are crimes which are taking place against women across the country- that is our social reality. But here, we are dealing with something which is of unprecedented magnitude, namely crimes and the perpetration of violence against women in a situation of communal and sectarian strife. There is no gainsaying the fact that crimes against women are taking place in all parts. The only answer is this. You cannot excuse what is taking place in one part of the country like Manipur on the ground that similar crimes are happening in other parts too. The question is how do we deal with Manipur? Mention that".



Also Read: Supreme Court terms offence against Manipur women 'horrendous', asks why it took police 14 days to register FIR

"Are you saying protect all daughters of India or don't protect anyone?", CJI asks the counsel.

The Supreme Court on July 31 termed the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur as “horrendous” and sought information about steps taken so far in the FIRs lodged, saying now it will not want the state police to probe the matter as they virtually handed over the women to the rioting mob.

The top court said it may constitute an SIT or a committee comprising former judges to monitor the situation in the strife-torn state subject to hearing the law officers representing the Centre and Manipur on August 1, 2023.

The bench, which listed a clutch of pleas on Manipur violence for hearing, said though the incident of stripping and parading these women came to light on May 4 why the Manipur police took 14 days to register an FIR on May 18.