Just a day after schools were re-opened across Manipur, a woman has been allegedly shot dead by miscreants outside a school in Imphal West on July 6, said sources.

According to sources, the incident took place outside Shishu Nishtha Niketan school in Imphal West.

Schools across Manipur were shut for the past two months since the ethnic violence broke out on May 3, 2023.

Situation continues to remain volatile in Manipur with incidents of violence, arson and vandalism being reported on a daily basis.

For the complete video on the incident watch here:-

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