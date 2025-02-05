The Watershed Yatra Outreach Campaign, a key initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana – Watershed Development Component 2.0 (WDC-PMKSY 2.0), was officially launched today at the DC Office Complex, Kakching District. The campaign, spearheaded by the State Level Nodal Agency (SLNA), Manipur (Watershed Management), was virtually inaugurated by Union Minister of Rural Development, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan through video conferencing.

The Watershed Yatra aims to raise awareness and encourage public participation in watershed development activities undertaken under WDC-PMKSY 2.0. The campaign includes Watershed Mahotsav, Shramdaan, Paani Ka Paathshala, and Tree Plantation drives to promote sustainable water conservation practices.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of Shri Rohit Anand, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Kakching; N. Kulkarani Devi, Director, Planning Department, Government of Manipur and CEO, SLNA (WM); and Shri Kherdananda Potshangbam, SDO Kakching, among others.

Addressing the gathering, DC Shri Rohit Anand emphasized the significance of water conservation in Kakching, a district heavily dependent on agriculture for both sustenance and livelihood. He highlighted key components of the initiative, such as the development of ponds and irrigation canals, stressing that its success hinges on active community participation. He expressed optimism that the program would empower farmers to achieve self-sufficiency and expand their agricultural reach beyond the district and state.

As part of the event, a pledge on Watershed Yatra was administered, and a water conservation awareness rally was flagged off from the DC Complex, Kakching, covering Kakching Bazar before returning to the starting point. Saplings and appreciation gifts were distributed to WC Secretaries of project villages, while renowned figures in Watershed and Spring Shed Management were felicitated. T-shirts were also handed out to all participants.

The program also saw participation from officials and project members from Serou, Tangjeng, Langmeidong, Waikhong Laimanai, Elangkhangpokpi, and Wangoo.

Meeyamgi Numit Returns to Facilitate Access to Government Services

Meanwhile, the District Administration, Kakching, has announced the reactivation of Meeyamgi Numit (People’s Day) on February 7, 2025, to provide residents with hassle-free access to government schemes and essential documents.

A public notice issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s Office urged residents facing difficulties in obtaining health cards, ration cards, birth certificates, Old Age Pension, and other government identity documents to visit the Office of the Sub-Divisional Officer, Kakching, or the Office of the Sub-Divisional Officer, Waikhong.

The initiative aims to provide on-the-spot grievance resolution, with officials from Health, Education, Social Welfare, PWD, Municipal Council, and BDO departments present to assist citizens. The event will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and all efforts will be made to address concerns on the same day.

Deputy Commissioner Shri Rohit Anand, IAS, has encouraged all district residents to take full advantage of this opportunity for seamless access to essential government services.