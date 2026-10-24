Manipur’s GI-tagged Chak-Hao black scented rice and Chak-Hao Angouba white scented rice were showcased through a live demonstration of Korean-style kimbap preparation at the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2026 in New Delhi, highlighting the potential of the Northeast’s indigenous rice varieties in contemporary cuisine and emerging markets.

The three-day conference, being held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, from October 23 to 25, features the participation of the Department of Agriculture, Government of Manipur, led by Director of Agriculture Peter Salam, along with entrepreneurs and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) from the state.

During the demonstration, a chef prepared Korean-style kimbaps using both varieties of Manipur’s scented rice. Their naturally sticky texture makes them suitable for dishes such as kimbaps and Japanese sushi rolls, offering scope for their use beyond traditional preparations.

The live cooking demonstration attracted visitors and showcased how indigenous rice varieties from Manipur could be adapted to contemporary Asian cuisine. The initiative also highlighted opportunities to develop value-added products and expand the market reach of the state’s agricultural produce.

Chak-Hao, known for its distinctive colour and aroma, is among Manipur’s recognised indigenous agricultural products. Its showcase alongside Chak-Hao Angouba and other rice-based products aimed to draw attention to the diversity of the state’s rice heritage and its potential for commercial development.

The Agriculture Department’s participation is also intended to explore new market opportunities in Delhi and other urban centres. Greater product innovation and stronger market linkages could help farmers, FPOs and local entrepreneurs reach wider consumer bases and generate additional income opportunities.

For the Northeast, where agriculture remains an important source of livelihood, such platforms can help connect region-specific produce with larger domestic and international markets. Demonstrations that introduce traditional crops through contemporary food products can also help entrepreneurs explore new uses for indigenous varieties while retaining their distinct identity.

Organised by the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), BIRC 2026 brings together stakeholders from across the rice value chain to discuss trade, innovation, value addition and opportunities in domestic and international markets.

Manipur’s participation highlights the state’s efforts to promote its indigenous agricultural products through product diversification and market-oriented entrepreneurship, with a focus on creating wider commercial opportunities for farmers and rural producers.