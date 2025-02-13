A one-day open discussion on "Save Panchayat Save Democracy" was organised by the Adhoc Committee of Panchayati Raj Institute at the Manipur Press Club today to voice growing concerns over the state government's failure to conduct panchayat elections, which have been delayed for nearly two years since their due date in October 2022.

"The state government hasn't taken any steps to conduct the election, first citing COVID-19 and then the ongoing conflict as reasons. However, MP elections were successfully conducted last year in the state," said Kshetri Tama Devi, former up-adakshya of Imphal East Zilla Parishad, during the "Save Panchayat Save Democracy" discussion.

"Administrative committees consist of people chosen by the government. It is impossible for them to understand the interests and needs of rural people," she added, highlighting the inadequacy of government-appointed administrative committees that currently oversee rural development.

The Adhoc Committee has pursued both legal and protest channels to push for elections, including filing a case with the Manipur High Court, but their efforts have yet to yield results. Committee members emphasised that the government's inaction on panchayat elections amounts to denying citizens their constitutional rights, warning that continued delay could lead to the erosion of the panchayati raj system in the state.

Tama Devi stressed the urgent need to preserve the Panchayati Raj System to ensure rural citizens can exercise their democratic rights and access entitled schemes and opportunities. She argued that the current administrative committees cannot effectively replace elected panchayat bodies in understanding and addressing local needs.

The discussion, presided over by All Manipur Working Journalist Union president Bijoy Kakchingtabam, included insights from retired district and sessions judge Aribam Noutuneshwari Devi as a resource person.