Manipur's Rongmei Naga Council has called for an indefinite bandh starting at midnight on August 18, 2024, due to the state government's failure to fulfill their demand for an alternative administration arrangement for Noney district.

In a release issued by Rongmei Naga Council, Manipur Ntyaphay Luangrian (RNCM-NTL) condemned the state government, stating that they did not respond to their demand of setting an alternative administrative arrangement.

The imposition of the bandh will affect key routes including Leimatak Loktak Project Road, NH37, and Tongjei Maril Road.

The notice also highlights that the bandh will exempt emergency service such as medical, water, electricity, and education. Medical emergencies or those carrying necessary documents will be allowed to pass through, and the public is requested to cooperate during the duration of the blockade.

The Rongmei Naga Council, seeking support for the bandh, stated that it is being imposed by the Naga community residing in the Henglep constituency of Churachandpur and the Saitu constituency of Kangpokpi district. They urge all members of the Naga community and others to cooperate during the bandh until their demand is fulfilled.

It may be mentioned that the Rongmei Naga Council recently staged a protest, alleging that the Rongmei Naga community in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts has been deprived of its rights as a minority community.

One of the protestors, Grace Kamei claimed that Rongmei Nagas do not have free access to Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts as they are subjected to pay entry fee/tax of Rs 100 per individual just like foreigners to enter these two districts.

In view of the above inconveniences faced by the minority Rongmei Nagas, Grace Kamei demanded an alternative arrangement for administrative conveniences for minority Naga communities of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts to Noney district.