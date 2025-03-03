The public in Manipur surrendered twenty more firearms in four districts of ethnic strife-torn Manipur.

The fresh surrenders took place in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur and Jiribam districts on March 2.

Three firearms, including two 9mm pistols, were surrendered at the SDPO office at Porompat in Imphal East district, while four firearms, three grenades and other items were surrendered before the BSF in Bishnupur district, a police officer said.

Firearms were also surrendered at Jiribam, Wangoi and Sekmai police stations, he said.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had on February 20 urged warring groups to voluntarily surrender weapons robbed from security forces and other illegally held firearms within seven days.

During the seven-day period, more than 300 firearms were surrendered by the public, primarily in the valley districts.

Later, he extended the deadline for the surrender of looted and illegal firearms till 4 pm on March 6 following demands by people from both hill and valley areas for additional time. More firearms were subsequently surrendered in various parts of the state.