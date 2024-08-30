Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh thanked his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma for declaring Manipuri as an Associate Official Language in Assam. During a telephonic conversation with Sarma, Singh said that he is very grateful and added that the move shall go a long way in saving the language and culture of the Manipuri community in Assam.

Singh said, "The declaration of Manipuri as an Associate Official Language will no doubt give an edge to the Manipuri community in Assam and preserve our language and culture for times to come ". He also thanked Sarma for assuring that Manipuri-speaking candidates in Assam would soon be allowed to take various exams in their native language.

In response, Assam CM Sarma reiterated the commitment toward ensuring opportunities for the Manipuri community: "The communities of all our Sister States are connected by shared values. We are committed to ensuring that the Manipuri community in Assam has access to opportunities for progress and growth," Sarma said.

Earlier, on August 29, the Assam Government passed the Assam Official Language Amendment Bill, 2024, thereby declaring Manipuri the Associate Official Language in four districts of the state. The historic decision comes in as a response to long-pitched demands of the Manipuri-speaking population, particularly those in Barak Valley.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika moved the Bill on behalf of the Chief Minister. Introduced in the House on August 22, the Bill accorded Manipuri the status of Associate Official Language, along with Assamese, in the three districts of the Barak Valley - Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj - besides Hojai district in central Assam.

A sizeable number of Manipuri-speaking people are inhabiting the Barak Valley and other areas of Assam. The demand for declaring their language as an official one has been raised time and again, and the government is committed to the preservation of the cultural and linguistic identity of every single community within the state," said Chief Minister Sarma in his Statement of Objects and Reasons.