The Naga Women’s Union (NWU) has expressed anguish over the brutal murders of women and children during the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

The organization emphasized that while wars typically involve combat between armed groups, the deliberate targeting of vulnerable sections of society constitutes a crime of unparalleled gravity. The cold-blooded killing of women and children, the NWU stated, has instilled widespread fear and left a profound emotional scar on countless lives.

The union strongly condemned the killing of innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, as an unacceptable act of social disarray carried out to satisfy misguided emotions. Such atrocities, the NWU warned, not only deepen the conflict but also evoke greater outrage and escalate tensions, making reconciliation increasingly difficult. Targeting defenseless individuals as hostages or retaliatory targets was described as an act of cowardice that violates international laws of peace and human rights, a stance echoed by global communities.

The NWU called upon young men and armed groups within the Meitei and Kuki communities to immediately cease acts of violence, including murder, rape, and assault against women. They urged an end to aggressive tendencies and domination instincts, which they see as crucial steps toward restoring peace in Manipur.

Highlighting the devastating impact of conflict on societal structures, the NWU stressed that women and children must always be protected, as their safety is paramount in any crisis. They warned that no party can truly emerge victorious in a conflict that dismantles social, political, and economic institutions.

The organization also appealed to women across the Meitei, Kuki, and other communities to act as mediators for peace, urging them to remain calm amidst violence and avoid reactions that could exacerbate tensions. “Let us, as women, become agents of peace and emotional healing,” the NWU urged, calling for a collective turn toward reconciliation and the peace process.

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