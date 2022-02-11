IMPHAL: NSCN-K cadres have allegedly abducted two truck drivers and ‘seized’ the FCI goods-laden lorries on Thursday in a latest development ahead of the polls in Manipur.

According to reports, the truck drivers were ‘abducted’ from Kaiphundai area in Tamenglong district of Manipur.

The abductees have been identified as Kangabam Brajamani Singh, hailing from Imphal east district of Manipur, and Shaferuddin hailing from Hatigaon area of Guwahati in Assam.

Singh was driving a truck bearing registration number MN019223, while Shaferuddin was driving a truck bearing registration number AS01BC3172. It is believed that the trucks have been seized by the militants.

The truck (MN019223) was carrying food corporation of India (FCI) rice bags.

Meanwhile, the NSCN-K has issued a phone number (6909719532) of its finance secretary for ascertaining the outfit’s demand for release of the truck drivers.

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