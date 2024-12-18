Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on Wednesday claimed that the 'one nation, one poll' Bills are unconstitutional and anti-people.

Two Bills, aiming at holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously in the country, were introduced by the BJP-led central government to divert from the core issues, he alleged.

“The Bills are unconstitutional, undemocratic and will disturb the federal structure in the country. This is an anti-people Bill. This will lead to dictatorship. The BJP government wants to centralise power,” Meghachandra told PTI.

The Narendra Modi government is trying to divert the people's attention from core issues such as corruption in the country and turmoil in the state, he alleged.



Also Read: Manipur Congress stages protest demanding resolution to ongoing crisis

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) staged a protest rally, marching towards Raj Bhawan, demanding a resolution to the 19-month-long crisis in Manipur.

The protest was part of a nationwide agitation following instructions from the All India Congress Committee.

The rally commenced from Congress Bhawan, with most Congress MLAs and MPCC members joining. A large number of security forces stopped the rally at the Congress Bhawan gate. After a clash with the forces, some protestors managed to march towards Raj Bhawan.

Around 15 MPCC leaders, including MLAs, met with the Governor of Manipur, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and submitted a memorandum regarding the Manipur crisis.