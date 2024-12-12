Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday said the Centre and the state governments are making all efforts to bring a permanent solution to the ongoing crisis in the state, but suggested that it could take time due to the fragile nature of the situation.

Speaking at a programme to commemorate Nupi Lan, Singh said, "The state and central governments have been putting all efforts to bring a permanent solution. However, bringing a solution would take time as the situation had become chronic and fragile."

Regarding the re-imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas, Biren said, "The state government had requested the Centre to review and withdraw AFSPA from the said police stations" and sought cooperation and support from the public in the government’s effort to restore peace and tranquillity in the state.



Also Read: Manipur is a national issue, not a local one: Congress MP Bimol Akoijam

Meanwhile, Congress MP A Bimol Akoijam has called for national attention to the ongoing crisis in Manipur, asserting that it is a "national" issue, not merely a "local" one.

"Glad to hear such voices to make the deaf Government of India hear the plight of the people of Manipur!" Akoijam tweeted on December 12, applauding Deputy Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, for raising the issue in Parliament.

Manipur as a "grave humanitarian crisis." He criticised the government for focusing on unrelated issues like George Soros while failing to address the violence and instability in the state.

"This government, in order to hide its failure in Manipur, is using George Soros as a shield," Gogoi said, sparking heated exchanges in the House.