Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed deep concern over the persistent violence in Manipur, calling it a "deeply disturbing" situation. In view of the violence, Gandhi demanded immediate action from both the Central and State governments.

“The recent string of violent clashes and continuing bloodshed in Manipur is deeply disturbing,” he said. Highlighting the over-a-year-long crisis in the northeastern state, he stressed that it was the hope of every Indian that governments at all levels would have prioritized reconciliation efforts by now.

Manipur has been facing ethnic tensions since May 2023., with clashes leading to loss of life and displacement of thousands. Despite various interventions, peace remains elusive, with both Meitei and Kuki communities calling for justice and security.

Gandhi reiterated his appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take proactive steps toward resolving the crisis. “I urge the PM once again to visit Manipur and work towards restoring peace and healing in the region,” he added.

Meanwhile, escalating tensions prompted the imposition of a curfew in Imphal West and Imphal East districts, along with the suspension of internet services in seven districts for two days. Fresh protests erupted in the Valley districts following the discovery of six bodies in Jiribam, believed to be victims of abduction by militants.

The districts affected by the internet ban include Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur. Large-scale violence was reported in parts of the Imphal Valley as mobs targeted the residences of several MLAs.

In one incident, protesters attacked the home of Sapam Nishikant Singh, damaging the gate and bunkers. A similar mob stormed the residence of MLA RK Imo in Sagolband, Imphal West, setting furniture on fire and shattering windows.

Protests also erupted in Imphal’s Khwairamband Keithel against the killing of six people — three women and three children — whose bodies were found in Jirimukh, a remote village in Jiribam district near the Manipur-Assam border. The victims had reportedly gone missing from a relief camp following a gunfight between security forces and militants on Monday.

The bodies were recovered near a river and transported to Assam’s Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) on Friday night, where they were placed in the morgue for postmortem examinations. Meitei organizations have alleged that the victims were abducted by militants, further deepening the communal divide in the troubled state.

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