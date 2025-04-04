A Statutory Resolution confirming the imposition of President's Rule in violence-torn Manipur with members across party lines supporting the decision was adopted by the Rajya Sabha, early Friday.

Despite opposition members criticising the Centre for failing to restore law and order in the state and control violence, the government said it was making all efforts to bring normalcy. It further asserted that its policy was not to impose President's Rule in states.

Speaking at the end of the discussion on the resolution, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said a meeting between the two communities from Manipur is likely to take place in the national capital soon.

Shah informed the House that two meetings between the communities have already taken place in Manipur. He hoped a third would take place in New Delhi soon.

The minister informed the members that the government had taken all necessary steps to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state.

Shah informed the House that two meetings between the communities have already taken place in Manipur. He hoped a third would take place in New Delhi soon.

He also attacked the opposition for "politicising" the violence and said similar incidents took place in the state during Congress regime, when no prime minister visited the state.