Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla held discussions with key officials at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, today, February 13 regarding critical administrative and security matters in the state.



Prof. G. Sunil Kumar Sharma, Director of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), met with the Governor to discuss various administrative challenges faced by the institution.



During the meeting, he apprised the Governor of pressing concerns affecting the institute’s functioning. Governor Bhalla assured him of necessary support in the larger interest of the people.

Additionally, the outgoing Inspector General (IG) of M&N Sector, CRPF, Dr. Vipul Kumar, accompanied by the newly designated IG, Rajendra Narayan Dash, also called on the Governor.



The officers briefed him on the CRPF’s deployment and operational activities in the region, highlighting the force’s role in maintaining law and order.

The meetings underscore the state administration’s focus on strengthening healthcare and security infrastructure, with the Governor reiterating his commitment to addressing key concerns for the welfare of the people.