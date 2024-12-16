A book titled "Report on the Manipur Violence: A Historical Contextualization of State-Sponsored Ethnic Cleansing" was unveiled to a crowd of scholars, intellectuals, and concerned citizens amid the ongoing crisis in Manipur, which began on May 3, 2023.

The gathering began with a prayer by Evangelist Hoijalhing, setting a reflective tone, before Pu N Touthang, Finance Secretary of Kuki Inpi, Delhi, addressed the audience. He highlighted the importance of confronting misinformation and false narratives that have clouded the truth surrounding the violence, stressing the urgency of exposing the facts.

Retd Rev Paothang Haokip, Bishop and Deputy Moderator of the Good Shepherd Church of India, offered a prayer, drawing strength from scripture and calling for courage in the face of adversity.

Benjamin Mate, Chairman of KOHUR, introduced the book as an essential resource in dismantling fabricated accounts of the violence. He called the report “a shield against lies and a beacon of justice,” reinforcing its significance in the ongoing fight for truth and recognition of the Kuki-Zo community.

K Vanlalvena, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from Mizoram, delivered a speech emphasizing the historical and cultural ties between the Zo ethnic groups. He urged the community to transform their collective pain into strength, highlighting the opportunity for renewal and unity in times of crisis.

Paojakhup Guite, President of the Kuki Students’ Organization, Delhi, expressed gratitude for the book’s creation, acknowledging the leadership of Benjamin Mate and his team. He noted that the report represents a pivotal moment in the struggle for justice, with its message set to spread across communities.