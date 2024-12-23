In a concerted effort to maintain peace and security, search operations and area domination exercises were conducted by security forces across the fringe and vulnerable regions of Manipur's hill and valley districts. These operations led to significant recoveries of ammunition and explosive materials from different areas.

During searches in the Phayeng Porom Hill, security personnel confiscated 11 live SLR rounds, one SLR magazine, 66 empty SLR cartridges, along with a battery and antenna of a radio set. Meanwhile, in the K. Songlung area, authorities recovered one misfired AK round, 102 empty AK cartridges, two empty SLR cartridges, one 12-bore cartridge, and a locally made bomb. The operations spanned across the Phayeng, Songlung, and Chiru regions within the Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts.

Additionally, ensuring the free movement of essential supplies, security forces facilitated the passage of 371 vehicles carrying essential goods along National Highway-2. Strict security measures, including armed convoys and patrols, were implemented in sensitive stretches to safeguard transit routes.

To bolster law and order, a total of 106 checkpoints were established across various districts of the state, covering both hill and valley regions. Despite the extensive security measures, no detentions were reported during this period for any violations, signaling an effective and controlled environment in the state.