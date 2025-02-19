In a series of coordinated operations, security forces in Manipur successfully apprehended four militants belonging to different insurgent outfits across Bishnupur, Imphal West, and Imphal East districts.

On February 17, a joint security operation led to the arrest of a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) cadre, identified as Thokchom Ajit Singh alias Nanao (40), from the Leimaram Canal area under Nambol Police Station in Bishnupur district. Authorities seized a mobile phone with a Jio SIM card from his possession.

On February 18, 2025, two more active members of the proscribed group PREPAK (PRO) were detained in separate incidents. Thokchom Sanathoi Singh alias Chongthoiba (24) was arrested near the Mahindra Showroom in Okshongbung along Tiddim Road under Moirang Police Station, Bishnupur district. Security personnel recovered a mobile phone with an Airtel SIM card and an Aadhaar card from him. Meanwhile, another cadre, Salam Sitoljit Singh alias Seventy alias Sevenkumar (36), was arrested from Uripok Khumanthem Leikai under Imphal Police Station, Imphal West district. He was allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting the general public, and a mobile handset was seized from his possession.

In another major breakthrough on February 18, Manipur Police arrested Waikhom Ibungo Meitei alias Mangal (26), an active member of the banned outfit RPF/PLA, from Hatta Golapati near Public Hospital under Porompat Police Station, Imphal East district. Meitei was reportedly engaged in extortion activities targeting government officials, schools, colleges, and the general public. Authorities recovered two mobile phones and a two-wheeler from him.





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