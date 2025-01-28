Controversy has erupted following leaked audio tapes purportedly featuring telephonic conversations involving Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The tapes, alleged to reveal Singh’s role in inciting ethnic violence in the state, have led to a petition before the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation.

On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna addressed the matter, indicating that the Supreme Court might consider advancing the hearing of the plea filed by the Kuki Organization for Human Rights Trust. The plea, represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, calls for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the leaked clips.

Advocate Bhushan requested an urgent hearing, emphasizing the petitioner’s compliance with the court's earlier directive from November 11, 2024, to submit evidence, including the audio tapes. However, CJI Khanna advised Bhushan to file a written application for the request. “We will examine. Please give a request in writing. In case of extreme urgency, we will advance the hearing,” stated the CJI.

The petition alleges that the audio tapes, leaked by a whistleblower, contain conversations in which CM Singh instigated violence, leading to the current tensions in Manipur. The case was initially scheduled for hearing on February 7, 2025, but the petitioner has sought an earlier date, citing ongoing harassment.

In November 2024, Attorney General R. Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had urged the court not to entertain the case, arguing that Bhushan should have approached the Manipur High Court instead of directly moving the Supreme Court.