The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) has expressed anguish over the recent wave of violence in Jiribam that has claimed multiple lives, including those of innocent women and children. In a strongly-worded press release, the organization condemned the killings as a tragic affront to humanity.

"The brutal killings in Jiribam over the past few days have left us shocked and deeply wounded as human beings. While conflicts can lead to confrontations, resorting to a killing spree targeting helpless and innocent individuals has no place in a civilized society," the statement read.

TNL acknowledged the complexities of conflict but stressed that no grievance could justify the brutal murder of innocents. "We may not yet confirm the identities or affiliations of the young individuals involved in the initial incidents, but the subsequent slaughter of women and children is indefensible. Such actions only serve to massacre the essence of humanity within us," it added.

The organization urged all parties involved to reflect on the value of life and embrace a spirit of humanity, even amidst conflict.

Also read: Supreme Court grants Manipur eight weeks to respond to plea challenging ILP in state