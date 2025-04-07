Manipur Police, in a swift follow-up to recent incidents of arson and vandalism in the Kazanga-Valpabung village areas, apprehended three accused individuals on April 6, 2025.

The arrests were confirmed through an official statement on the police department’s X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The arrested individuals were presented before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Kangpokpi district and have been remanded to five days of police custody for further investigation.



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The police emphasized that all possible efforts are being made to maintain peace and normalcy in the region. Citizens have been urged to refrain from falling prey to misinformation circulating on social media platforms.

"Maximum efforts are taken by Manipur Police to maintain peace and normalcy in the area. The public are requested to desist from believing in social media misinformation campaigns," the official statement read.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have assured the public of continued law enforcement presence in the affected areas.