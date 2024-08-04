Representatives from several tribal communities in Manipur have called on Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to take action against alleged identity suppression by major tribes. The groups are demanding that a complaint filed with the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) be declared null and void due to forged signatures.

During a meeting with the Chief Minister, tribal leaders expressed their strong condemnation of a complaint submitted to the NCST by Paominlen Haokip. They claim that their signatures were forged, making them unwilling parties to the grievance without their consent.

The tribal representatives urged CM Singh to ensure the invalidation of the NCST complaint, emphasising the unauthorised use of their signatures. "They have also urged me to ensure that the complaint raised to NCST be rendered null and void," CM Singh tweeted.

Several civil society organisations (CSOs) were involved in bringing these issues to light, including the Kharam Union Manipur, Kharam Pallen Village Authority, Federation of Haomee, Laikot Phaijol Village Authority, Kabui Union Manipur, Kom Tribe Organisation Valley, and Kangchup Chiru Village Authority.