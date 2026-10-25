Two alleged key members of an interstate drug trafficking network have been arrested from Manipur’s Kangpokpi and Bishnupur districts, police said on October 25.

The accused were arrested on October 25 in connection with three cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Senapati Police Station.

They have been identified as Roman Rai, 21, who was arrested from Kangpokpi district, and Amit Kumar Thapa, 35, who was arrested from Bishnupur district.

According to police, both had been absconding for a considerable period and are suspected of playing key roles in an interstate network linking poppy cultivators in Manipur with drug traffickers operating in Rajasthan.

A non-bailable warrant had also been issued against Thapa, police said.

Further investigation is underway to identify and trace other members of the network and establish its wider links extending to Rajasthan.