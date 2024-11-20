Taragi Cheisu, a unified Meitei foundation has strongly condemned the Jiribam killings, labeling it a gross violation of International Humanitarian Laws (IHL) and Indian law. Cheisu also denounced the killing of a Hmar woman in Jiribam on November 7, calling for justice for all victims, regardless of their community.

Cheisu has criticized the Government of India for its silence on the atrocities and its failure to protect civilians. The reimposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas, including Jakuradhor, has drawn sharp rebuke. Cheisu highlighted that AFSPA, long criticized as draconian, failed to prevent the massacre despite its presence in the region.

On November 11, 2024, Kuki militants launched a brutal attack on Jakuradhor village, kidnapping six women, including three young children. Their mutilated bodies were discovered floating in the Barak River on November 15. The militants also attacked the nearby Borobekra Police Station, where several internally displaced persons (IDPs) were taking shelter. The station, located just 40 meters from Jakuradhor, failed to prevent the massacre, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of the state’s security apparatus.

Pointing to the 1,528 cases of "fake encounters" registered in the Supreme Court of India, Cheisu argued that re-enacting AFSPA undermines democratic values and contradicts India's aspirations to be a global peace leader.



Taragi Cheisu has outlined a series of demands, urging immediate and concrete action:

1. Immediate arrest and prosecution of the Kuki militants involved in the Jakuradhor massacre.

2. Formation of an independent judicial inquiry commission to investigate the incident.

3. Declaration of the involved militant groups as unlawful organizations.

4. A visit by the Women and Child Commission of India to Jakuradhor, with a comprehensive White Paper report.

5. Trial of the perpetrators under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012.

6. Repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

Taragi Cheisu emphasized that the disproportionate deployment of Central Armed Forces in Manipur has failed to restore peace in the state for the past 18 months. The organization called on the government to adopt a more humane and democratic approach to address the crisis and ensure justice for the victims.