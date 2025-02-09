Congress Member of Parliament from Inner Manipur, A. Bimol Akoijam, has voiced his concerns over the current political situation in the state following Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s resignation.

According to Akoijam, the people of Manipur deserve a government that is both accountable and capable of addressing the ongoing crisis. "What the people of Manipur need is a responsible government that can effectively manage the situation. The state’s economy has suffered significantly, countless lives have been lost, and thousands are still residing in relief camps due to the ongoing crisis," he remarked.

Akoijam further expressed his disappointment with the current state of affairs, emphasizing that the people’s suffering should be the primary concern.

He also highlighted that tomorrow, February 10, was scheduled to be the start of the state assembly session. However, according to sources from the Governor’s secretariat, it has been confirmed that the session will not proceed as planned.

Despite this, no official notification regarding the imposition of President's rule has been issued yet, leaving many in uncertainty about the political future of the state.