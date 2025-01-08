An alleged assault on a Naga woman in Manipur's K. Lungwiram village has sparked tensions, with a local organisation demanding immediate arrest of the perpetrators and a formal apology from community leaders.

The incident occurred on January 7 when the victim was reportedly working on her land. According to the Foothill Naga Joint Action Committee (FNJAC), she was "brutally assaulted in broad daylight by a gang of Kukis."

"This calculated attack and molestation of a Naga woman on her own land is not merely an attack on an individual, but direct challenge to the identity and dignity of the Naga people as a whole," the FNJAC stated in their press release.

The committee has issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding the arrest of the perpetrators and a written apology from Kuki community leaders. "Such abominable crime and unforgivable act committed by the community that has sought refuge on Naga soil reflects total disregard to the age-old principle of peaceful co-existence," the statement noted.

The FNJAC has warned of "appropriate measures" if their demands are not met, adding that Kuki leaders would be held responsible for any resulting violence in the region.

The incident adds to the existing tensions in Manipur, where ethnic conflicts have previously led to unrest. Local authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding the incident or the subsequent demands.