In a significant leadership reshuffle, Conrad K Sangma, National President of the National People's Party (NPP), has appointed former Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar as the interim president of NPP's Manipur state unit.

This move follows the untimely demise of N Kayisii, the previous president of the party in Manipur.

Additionally, Sheikh Noorul Hassan, MLA of Kshetrigao AC, has been appointed as the working president of the party in Manipur.



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The announcement was made through a press release issued by Yumnam Joykumar, outlining the new leadership structure within the state unit of the NPP.

The leadership transition comes as the party aims to maintain its organizational strength and continue its political activities in the region, despite the loss of its former leader.

